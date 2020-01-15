Cold weather and rain soon return to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today will be a cloudy day and a windier day than yesterday was. After High’s in the 70s yesterday, today we’ll make it to the low and mid 60s, making today the warmest of the next seven. Despite today’s cloud cover rain chances are slim. We expect showers and thunderstorms to break out in Central Texas late tonight and gradually expand North into the Red River Valley and Oklahoma during the day Thursday. Rain chances will remain very good Thursday night and through the day Friday. The bulk of the measurable rain should move East and away from Texoma Friday night.