Crime Stoppers tip stops possible WFHS school shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Crime Stoppers tip is believed to have stopped a school shooting in Wichita Falls early this week.
A juvenile was taken into custody on Sunday night after a tip indicated they were threatening to shoot up Wichita Falls High School on Monday.
The teen denied making any threats, but Wichita Falls police say they were shown messages of the threats that the teen had sent to others, and detectives believe there was enough evidence that the teen had intentions and the means of carrying out the threats.
The teen has been charged with making a terroristic threat.
More information on this story will be made available as soon as they are released.
