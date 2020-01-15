Karnevale brings a bit of the 1920′s to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Shannon Coppage from the Wichita Falls Art Council joined Jake in the studio today to talk about the upcoming Karnevale.
The theme this year is, “Gangsters and Dolls: A Speakeasy Event”.
This is a great chance to put on your best flapper dress or dandy suit and enjoy some 1920′s style entertainment at The Forum, located at 2120 Speedway Ave.
The party gets underway from 6:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Through ticket sales and sponsorships, The Arts Council raises funds for their Children’s Education Department.
The Children’s Education Department includes:
• Camps
• Studio Saturdays
• Classes
• Field Trips both on and off location
• Virtual Tours
• Region 9 Distance Learning
• "Camp on the Go" for regional non-profits
For more information you can visit the event Facebook page.
To book your seats and see sponsorship details you can visit the Wichita Falls Art Council website.
