WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Lemonade Day 2020 registration is now open online.
Kids of all ages can become entrepreneurs through a fun program happening in Wichita Falls.
The sixth-annual Lemonade Day-Wichita Falls will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
That day, hundreds of young entrepreneurs will host lemonade stands all across the city. They will see the culmination of their work and lessons learned through a free guide provided by Lemonade Day.
Lemonade Day is a fun youth program that teaches kids how to start, own and operate their very own business - a lemonade stand.
Lemonade Day materials and events are 100% free through a partnership between the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Texoma Community Credit Union (TCCU), which started in 2017.
"For us, Lemonade Day is so critical to our community because it provides financial literacy skills that will translate into the real world,” said John Buckley, president and CEO at TCCU. “It teaches budgeting, but also how loans work – we even have a program where kids can take out small business loans from TCCU for their lemonade stands to learn about borrowing and interest.”
“Beyond the skills learned, it’s fun for kids, and gives them an opportunity to use their creativity and boosts their confidence,” said the SBDC’s Shani Page, city director for Lemonade Day. “Word has spread, and last year we had our biggest number of entrepreneurs ever – over 350 kids from towns all around Texoma hosted their own lemonade stand on the big day. This year, we’re hoping to gain momentum for this fun, free program, and reach more kids than ever before.”
Participants in Lemonade Day-Wichita Falls even have the opportunity to be recognized at the national level, the winner of last year’s Best Stand Award in Wichita Falls, Aleese Hale, went on to place as the runner up for the National Young Entrepreneur Award.
Lemonade Day season for 2020 will kick off with a celebration for current and potential participants on Thursday, March 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. You may come and go as you please. Everything kicks off at Sikes Lake Center at MSU Texas.
At this event there will be food, family fun, organizers ready to take questions, and you can as pick up materials such as workbooks and t-shirts – all free with registration.
On May 2, Lemonade Day will culminate with a wrap up party for all participants at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
At the wrap up, there will also be food, family fun, giveaways and an award ceremony.
To learn more about Lemonade Day-Wichita Falls, you are asked to contact Leah Gilliland, Lemonade Day coordinator, by email at leah@texomacu.com or by phone at 940-851-4028.
Additionally you can also visit the Lemonade Day-Wichita Falls Facebook event page.
Registration is available now on the Lemonade Day website.
