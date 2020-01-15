Lemonade Day 2020 registration is now open

“Beyond the skills learned, it’s fun for kids, and gives them an opportunity to use their creativity and boosts their confidence,” said the SBDC’s Shani Page, city director for Lemonade Day. “Word has spread, and last year we had our biggest number of entrepreneurs ever – over 350 kids from towns all around Texoma hosted their own lemonade stand on the big day. This year, we’re hoping to gain momentum for this fun, free program, and reach more kids than ever before.”