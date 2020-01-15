New fees coming to those at Lake Nocona

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Big changes are coming to those who enjoy lake Nocona, the city council in the city of Nocona is adding fees for some things at the lake.
Tuesday night a city council meeting was held to hear comments from about it all from residents. This was the first time people had the chance to voice their opinions since the changes were announced a few weeks back. Public comments lasted just under an hour and afterward, council members have a clearer view of what new fees could mean for residents.
“What we’re wanting to do is not make it better for us but make it for the residents of the lake,” Robert Fuller, one of the councilmen said addressing the completely packed room.
New fees are for launching boats, having docks, and hosting fishing tournaments.
Money from the fees all go towards projects that improve the lake and surrounding parks and spillways.
Connie Uselton lives at the lake and owns a trailer park there. She's among those who spoke with the council.
“Well we’re just concerned about the fees and everything that were going to be charged,” Uselton said.
She owns seven docks on the lake, meaning she would need to pay a separate yearly fee for each one.
“My husband is 76 I’m 73, and I mean of course we have the income from out park but I mean we're both on social security and a small income coming in,” Uselton said.
Connie adds she's glad the council was open to listening to everyone and hopes to see these new rules enforces.
“I don't think there was not anyone at this meeting tonight that wouldn't want to do their part to fix our dam up, fix our parks up,” Uselton said.
After public comments added Councilman Robet Fuller added changes are being made to the exact cost of the new fees and Monday night, they council will host another open forum so even more voices can be heard.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.