Recovery of stolen car leads to recovery of 60 credit cards

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two woman were arrested in Wichita Falls after police recovered a stolen car out of Clay County.
Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wichita Falls police responded to a call about the location of a stolen car in Wichita Falls.
Two women were seen switching sides of the car at a stoplight prior to being stopped by police.
WFPD arrested the women for unauthorized use of the car and then identified them as Trinity Elizabeth Noland, of Wichita Falls, and Taleasha Lanee Solomon, of Duncan.
During a search of the car, police found a checkbook, a wallet with over 57 credit cards inside, a card holder with a Texas Driver’s License and three more credit cards inside, a purse with a baggie that tested positive for methamphetamine, a pipe and three unused syringes.
Noland and Solomon are both being charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Without Prior Consent, Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 Under 1 Gram, and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
Both suspects are currently in the Wichita County Jail with $35,000 in bonds apiece.
