Church prepares to rebuild after fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The New Jerusalem Baptist Church is focusing on recovery after a fire heavily damaged one of its buildings Thursday morning.
“My wife and I, my whole family, we arrived here in 1998 and that’s when we first connected with the church, we dedicated our lives to Christ here at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church,” Deacon Johnnie Williams said.
Williams watched as firefighters battled flames and smoldering rubble from the church he’s known for decades.
“To see it reduced to rubble is pretty emotional, pretty heartbreaking,” he said.
Pastor Angus Thompson fought back tears.
“Of course we have a lot of emotional attachment to that building, that’s where we started,” he said.
It served as an annex for the church, holding food, clothing and more to serve the community, but it holds more in the hearts of everyone around it.
“For many people, there’s an emotional attachment to that it’s more than just distributing canned goods, and more than distributing clothing, it’s more than that,” Thompson said.
For now, it seems to be a setback as Thompson believes they’ll need to stop some of their community programs for a short time, while they work to come back better than before.
“Right now it looks bad but we have to believe Christ is in the center of this, we will be able to rebuild, I’m sure we’ll be able to recover from this, and probably be even stronger,” Williams said.
