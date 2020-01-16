Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 25 points and CJ McCollum added 24 as the Portland Trail Blazers withstood a late surge from the Houston Rockets to get a 117-107 win. The Trail Blazers led by double figures for most of the game, but the Rockets began cutting into the lead in the fourth. A 3-pointer by Ben McLemore got them within five with about five minutes to go. But McCollum and Carmelo Anthony then made consecutive 3-pointers to make it 111-100 with four minutes left and Houston didn't threaten again. Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 31 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.