Impact 100 Wichita Falls’ big reveal tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tonight is the big reveal night for Impact 100 Wichita Falls.
This group empowers women to use philanthropy to improve the lives of those around them.
Tonight, they are celebrating all the women in Texoma who are uniting to make this happen, because while they know one woman can make a difference, together they can make an impact that changes lives.
The actual reveal will come later tonight, but its all in the name of informing the community on how much and which non-profit Impact 100 Wichita Falls will be supporting this year.
For more information you can visit the Impact 100 website or their Facebook page.
