Lee Harvey holds meet and greet in Iowa Park

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - District 13 congressional candidate Lee Harvey held another meet and greet in Iowa Park on Wednesday.
Dozens gathered at the Tom Burnett Memorial Library to find out why Harvey thinks he's the ideal candidate.
Harvey is a Wichita County Commissioner running to fill the seat that longtime representative Mac Thornberry is vacating.
The district is big, encompassing Wichita Falls and Amarillo but Harvey thinks we hold the same values.
“In this district, we are like minded," Harvey said. "We have the same morals, the same values. I think that if people elected Lee Harvey to go to Washington they would almost be like sending themselves because I’m going to represent these people the way that they want to be represented.”
The race for votes is certainly on as the primary for Republican voters to decide between 15 candidates is less than two months away.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.