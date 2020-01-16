Temperatures remain cold, rain chances remain good

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s going to be cold all day Thursday and rain chances get better later this afternoon into this evening. A cold north wind is blowing this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s, but the strong north wind is making it feel much colder. Rain chances are not great this morning but rain is expected to drift North into Texoma from Central Texas by midday and we expect on and off showers through the afternoon and evening.