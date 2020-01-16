Temperatures remain cold, rain chances remain good

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s going to be cold all day Thursday and rain chances get better later this afternoon into this evening. A cold north wind is blowing this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s, but the strong north wind is making it feel much colder. Rain chances are not great this morning but rain is expected to drift North into Texoma from Central Texas by midday and we expect on and off showers through the afternoon and evening.
Rain chances will remain good overnight tonight into Friday and move out by Friday evening. Parts of Texoma could see 1 1/2 to 2 inches of rain between now and Friday night. Overall, our weekend forecast doesn’t look too bad but it won’t be very warm, with North winds and daytime highs in the low and mid-50s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.