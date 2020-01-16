Texas Fishing Report

SABINE LAKE: Overall conditions: Good. 63-64 degrees. Water conditions: Clear Sabine Lake brown. Visibility around three feet in most parts of the lake and slightly stained up both the Sabine and Neches rivers. Speckled trout are most of the catchable. They are found in the northern reaches of Sabine Lake right now. Fish are either nearshore or farther out in the deeper parts of the lake holding near mud or mixed mud shell bottoms. There will be some schools of trout in the Intracoastal Waterway or mouths of both rivers based on the proper salinity. We have not had too much rain of late so some trout could be several miles up the rivers. Best lures right now are Mirro Lure Corkys, Mirrodin, Catch 5, Catch 2000, Borboleta Lele, and Hot Rod. Always keep a rod rigged with a jig and soft plastic such as a Down South Lure or Mirro Lure Provoker. White is a good color on most days but when the sun is bright sometimes the more flash the better. Redfish can be found in the same general areas as trout right now. Mud shell or mud bottom is the best. The same lures that are working for trout will work for redfish. Some reds are liking fresh or frozen dead shrimp on a Carolina Rig or a lead head jig. Flounder are in ledges near deep water in the rivers or the deeper bayous. Best lures are a lead head jig and Gulp or live mud minnows. If using a jig and a soft plastic tip, attach a piece of dead shrimp for added attraction.