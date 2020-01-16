Texoma schools that will start late on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’ve been seeing some wintery-mix precipitation throughout Texoma today. Along with that comes a couple of school districts that are going to be starting late on Friday, Jan. 17.
Chillicothe ISD posted to Facebook on Thursday about their late start
Quanah ISD posted to their Twitter on Thursday to announce their late start.
Northside ISD posted on Facebook that they will also start late.
Vernon ISD posted on Facebook about a late start tomorrow.
Chillicothe, Quanah, Vernon and Northside will be starting school at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, as well as running the buses late.
Stick with News Channel 6 for more about school delays or closures.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.