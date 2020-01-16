Thousands of workers needed for 2020 Census

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A massive hiring campaign is underway across the county and it’s all for the 2020 Census, and in Texoma, they need all the help they can get.
I spoke with census officials and they say they need for fill around 4,000 positions here as soon as possible.
“We need right now for Texas alone because Texas is so large, it’s right around 240,000 applicants,” Marq Youngblood, Denver/Dallas regional recruiting coordinator for the Census Bureau said.
They need census takers to go door to door making sure peoples addresses are correct. Paying $15 an hour, it’s a part time gig to bring in some extra cash.
“We started making mass selections actually last week so an individual could get a call from now all the way up through the first week in march,” Youngblood said.
The data the census collects is so important for a city, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce president Henry Florsheim explains it’s how businesses decide if they should come to Wichita Falls.
“Every day, every single day, a company asks us for information about this city,” Florsheim said.
If the future of the city doesn't look promising, they could chose somewhere else.
“We got to make sure we have an accurate count and a lot of people that think we’ve grown since the last census but if we don’t get out there and make sure everybody’s counted, we may suffer,” Florsheim said.
These jobs the Census brings in, can really help those looking to save for something big.
“Home improvements, to buy a new car, this is your opportunity to earn those funds and to do those things in a matter of weeks,” Youngblood said.
Census workers could have the job for up to a couple months depending on the size of the county.
You can apply to be a Census worker here.
