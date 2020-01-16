WF man arrested after vomiting on floor, injuring an elderly lady

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested for injuring an elderly lady on Wednesday around 8 p.m.
A WFPD report states that Charles Mann, 71, came home after drinking heavily and vomited on the floor. The victim of the crime tried to clean up the vomit but Mann yelled at her to stop.
Mann then chased the victim through the house and grabbed her by her shirt. He then dragged her onto the ground, injuring the victim’s back.
WFPD said officers arrived on scene and found Mann sitting on a couch next to the pile of vomit. He refused to speak to officers and was arrested.
Mann is being charged with Injury to the Elderly with Intent of Bodily Injury and is being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.