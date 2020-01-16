WFISD student hero honored after saving family from house fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Aurora Peigne was honored today as a hero.
In her fuzzy leopard vest in front of all her fellow third graders, Crockett Elementary’s principal brought students back to the night of January fourth.
Outside heat lamps caught the Peigne’s house on fire at 1:45 in the morning when everybody was asleep.
“Then I saw the smoke going through my window and I was like and then I looked and my house was on fire,” Aurora said, “I need to get to my parents.”
It was thanks to the Wichita Falls Fire Department holding a fire safety day a few months earlier at Crockett that Aurora was prepared.
“She was pretty much the one that was like get up, be alert, get out of the house, it’s on fire,” said her mom, Kati, “I’m 36 and didn’t dawn on me, and she’s like you guys need to get out of the house.”
“To see. ‘oh OK that really did resonate with those kids and even some of our younger kids’ were able to take that and carry that forward,” added Jesse Thomas, the school’s principal, “definitely very encouraging.”
The family’s house now has to be demolished and only this week were moved into temporary housing.
“Had she not known what to do if they didn’t come out, it could have been a lot worse situation,” said Kati.
Even though it was one family that was saved, Thomas said the message speaks to everyone.
“You don’t have to be rich. You don’t have to be an adult,” he explained, “you can be a literally third grade girl who helped save her family just because she paid attention in an assembly.”
