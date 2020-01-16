WFPD arrest man for stealing electricity from ONCOR

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man who stole nearly $30,000 worth of electricity from a power supply.
A WFPD report said the suspect, Hector Castillo, was arrested after officers responded to the call on the 1700 block of Pearl Avenue on Wednesday around 2 p.m.
The report said Castillo used electrical wire to energize the power line going to the house and then used a jumper at the electrical meter to commit the crime.
An ONCOR representative reported the suspect themselves, claiming this was the second time this had happened at this location. The representative said they had removed the wiring from the first attempt before Castillo had come back and stole for the second time.
Castillo is being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $2,500 bond. He is being charged with Criminal Mischief with Public Service damages at less than $30,000.
