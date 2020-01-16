Wichita County Commissioner not expecting burn ban

“The KBDI may be down right now to where we aren’t in a burn ban, we have plenty of days with higher winds with dry conditions and those initial fuels those light fuels are gonna take off and run with it so they can be just as bad, especially on windy days where we might not be in that situation," Burnburnett VFD chief Rodney Ryalls, said. "We think we are going to continue as we go through the winter months with dry conditions.”