Wichita County will soon have a new Memorial Plaza

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Alumni Association announced final plans for a memorial. The plaza is about ten years in the making with a price tag of more than $250,000 dollars.
“One thing that I really felt this county needed is a memorial to the deputy sheriffs that lost their lives for this county in this county and the county firefighters that lost their lives, you know they are volunteers, and you know there are no memorials in this county," Sheriff David Duke said.
The memorial will date back to the first officers to die in the line of duty in Wichita County.
“It’s not going to be a little plaque up against the building or a little tombstone looking thing, little small thing. This is going to be a full-scale, full-size big memorial,” said Sheriff Duke.
The WC Sheriff’s Office is raising funds and including the community with their current fundraiser.
“It’s going to be something that we are going to be really proud of," Deputy of Community Services Melvin Joyner. “These brick currently we are selling those to the individual that might want to be in memory of a loved one. That’s another way that we are raising funds,”
Construction is expected to begin this summer and wrap around the same time as the Law Enforcement Center is completed in September.
