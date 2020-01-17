P.E.T.S clinic and Wilbarger Humane Society team up for spay and neutering

“The rural communities have the same problem with pet overpopulation like we do here in Wichita Falls," P.E.T.S marketing director Lisa Pettijohn said. "We spayed and neutered over 7,000 animals last year alone here at our clinic to help control that, so anytime we can get out and help in the rural communities to help with the same problem, stop overcrowding in the shelters, reduce euthanasia rates, that’s what P.E.T.S stands for.”