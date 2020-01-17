Rain chances remain good through Friday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls has landed about an inch and a half of rain in the past 24 hours, and more rain is expected to fall through this afternoon. This is the type of rain that will make a significant impact on our ongoing drought. Thank goodness temperatures have been above freezing overnight and are expected to remain above freezing as rain continues to fall. we will keep an eye on the western edge of the NewsChannel 6 viewing area near Quanah and Crowell, where temperatures might be just cold enough to support slick spots on bridges and overpasses this morning. Elsewhere, temperatures will hover around the 40 degree mark much of the day.