Vernon Chamber of Commerce hosts 106th annual banquet

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the last year the city of Vernon has seen plenty of growth, and Thursday night was the night to celebrate what they’ve done in 2019, at the Chamber of Commerce’s 109th banquet.
“We’ve done a lot as a chamber, Vernon is just on an uphill slope right now with the enthusiasm of our members,” Mindy Flynn, 2019 Vernon Chamber of Commerce president said. “It’s one of the most anticipated events of the year, our businesses look forward to coming out and decorating and just having a good time.”
Going strong for over 100 years, what makes this tradition it’s own, it’s the table decorating.
“Guests come in early and pick what table they want to sit at and see which one has the best ideas,” Flynn said.
The Vernon chamber has it’s grown so much in the last year, adding over 60 new members and hosting more than 25 events. The 2020 chamber president, who’s being recognized at the event says he’s ready to see that success continue to grow.
“We started a few things and we just hope to grow them and then since we are going to have some new board members, some new executive boards, we’re going to run with new ideas and see what we can do,” Emory Byars said.
He feels what’s to thank for the growth in Vernon is people coming together to serve.
“When the community is doing well and people are supporting each other that’s what’s it’s all about,” Byars said.
“Everybody is well aware of who we are, what we do and they want to be involved so their business can grow and be on the map as well,” Flynn said.
