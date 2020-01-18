Auto collision students work on car to be auctioned in Las Vegas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students and instructors of the auto program at the Wichita Falls Career Education Center are getting the opportunity to work on a car that will be auctioned off at a car show in Las Vegas.
The Wichita Falls program was one of only 10 schools in the country to be chosen to work on the car that will be auctioned at the very exclusive SEMA car show in Las Vegas.
Auto Collision Instructor Adam Miller says that for these hardworking students, this will be a unique and special learning experience.
“They are so excited to get to do it, it’s something that not everybody gets to be a part of,” said Miller.
The students at this program are experienced, as they work on cars that actual customers bring in.
The students will be provided a Jeep along with all the parts and materials that they’ll need to fix it up.
“It’s going to take a while and it’s going to be hard work but it will be worth it,” said Senior Christian Paz.
