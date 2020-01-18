Lola is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Lola, an almost 2-year-old Maine Coon. Her and her kitten rescues come from the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center.
She is a very loving and laid-back cat and is looking for a special forever home.
“If you need help napping, she’s your helper,” Lister said.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue officials will be at Petco with Lola on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. if you’re interested in filling out an adoption application.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
