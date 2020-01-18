Midwestern State University buys building to expand student programs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University just purchased a new building in Wichita Falls, which many might remember as the old Bank of a America building.
This move is all about the university’s master plan to make the MSU Texas a destination campus. This is the first of a chain of events to bring more programs and services for students.
“We looked at our plan and this property became available and aligned it against that, and it is just fit,” Julie Gaynor, Director of Marketing and information at MSU Texas, said.
The newly purchased Midwestern Parkway property, on the corner of Midwestern Parkway and Maplewood, is already getting some work done on it. The building will be used for procurement services and warehousing equipment.
The building is only the beginning of several changes on the campus.
“I have sat on several committees that have been working on renovations for the Cannedy Greek Commons and soon, the Student Activities Center. We got feedback from the students,” Mario Ramirez, Director of Student Leadership and Involvement, said.
The construction on the corner of Hampstead and Louis J. Rodriquez is another part of their Master plan. Once complete, it will be used for core maintenance and facilities operations.
“That entire building will really compliment the current building we are in which is the Clark Student Center," Gaynor said. “The idea is that we have more of those facilities’ offices out of the core of the campus, and now it is very student-centric.”
She adds more programming, opportunities and services will become available from acquiring this new building.
”Especially for the fraternities and sororities and spaces like that for them," Ramirez said. “So, that they can have a place they can hang out, host meetings, host recruitment and stuff like that.”
The cost of the building was $3.5 million. The university was able to purchase the building with reserves and donor gifts totaling more than $500,000.
“It’s exciting just to see a change," Ramirez said. “I love change, and I like how it has impacted the community and how the community has supported us all well. So, it’s totally different, and it’s exciting news to be able to grow as a campus.”
A full-scale renovation and remodel is expected to start in March and be completed by July 1st.
