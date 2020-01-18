WF City Council to consider new property tax incentive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A new property tax incentive will go before the Wichita Falls City Council next week. It’s meant to encourage more businesses to move to the city.
The resolution asks for the city to participate in the Texas Tax Abatement Program to help promote development.
Businesses who develop new or revitalize old property within city limits are eligible for the program.
Under it, property owners would not have to pay property taxes for a time frame decided by the city.
The Wichita Falls city attorney says in the long-run it’s a benefit for both the city and business owners.
“Taxes are abated for a certain amount of time but once that abatement is over," Wichita Falls city attorney Kinley Hegglund said, "then we see the tax roles actually increase because the property increases in value more than it would prior. So it’s a win-win for the government and the private property developer.”
At next Tuesday morning’s meeting, the council will hold a public hearing and then take action on the matter.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.