WF Public Library promotes children’s literacy with boxcar drive-in

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With cardboard boxes, paper plates, and some glue, the Wichita Falls Public Library promoted literacy and creativity during their boxcar drive-in on Saturday.
Families brought their children aged 5-12 to the event and turned their cardboard boxes into cars.
“Anything to get children into the library and comfortable with the library," WF Public Library youth services librarian Celena Bradley said. “When kids grow up in this environment, they’re far more likely to feel comfortable continuing to come here.”
Parents helped as their kids used paper plates as wheels and then attached stickers and drew all kinds of shapes and patterns onto their boxes.
“Anything we can do to promote literacy is always going to be a win here," Bradley said. "There’re multiple types of literacy, so this is a great opportunity for creativity, problem solving and good old fashioned fun.”
After decorating, the kids lined their cars up, climbed inside and watched a movie on the big screen.
“This way, they’re comfortable here and when they’re older they’re comfortable coming to us to ask questions and find books,” Bradley said. "Hopefully they’ll all leave with a book about cars.”
The library’s next big event is the José-Luis Orozco show on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. The show is being put on in partnership with Zavala Heritage.
“I’m just grateful that the community comes out and supports events like this," Bradley said. "We’re lucky.”
