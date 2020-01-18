WFFD fight early morning fire on Elwood Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire on Elwood Street around 3:30 a.m.
First responders reported smoke coming from inside the building upon arriving.
Firefighters entered the building and began to fight the fire.
WFFD reports the fire originated from the back laundry room and began to spread to the kitchen before firefighters put it out.
According to WFFD, no firefighters were injured and the occupants of the building had evacuated before first responders had arrived. The occupants were checked by AMR on scene.
The report said the damages to the building are at about $12,000.
WFFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.
