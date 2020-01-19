Kemp Karneval raises money for children’s arts programs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With a 1920s gangsters and dolls theme this year, the Kemp Karneval raised money for the children’s arts programs for the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture on Saturday.
The funds are raised through ticket sales and sponsorships, and they go to support children’s camps, classes, filed trips, Region 9 Distance Learning and more.
“Arts education touches them in a way just reading and writing doesn’t,” Karneval co-chair Sarah Wood said. “It helps them see the whole world and the whole community they live in as a compassionate and empathetic place that some people don’t realize that children don’t always see or feel.”
Activities included a silent auction, a “bootlegger’s bakery” with homemade goodies and treats, speakeasy refreshments and game tables.
“Art creates that in them and they know that their heart is touched and their more impassioned to go and seek out what they want to do if they have somebody supporting them,” Wood said.
After all of the fun with the silent auction, attendees were treated to a gangsters and dolls themed production.
Wood said funding the children’s arts programs gives kids’ creative outlets to have a chance to grow.
“Some kids don’t get a chance to know who they are and just think sports is the only thing,” Wood said "Arts education makes them a whole rounded person whether they’re listening, doing or playing it.”
