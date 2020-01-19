MLK Prayer Breakfast celebrates 31 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Martin Luther King scholarship and prayer breakfast celebrated its 31st year this morning, collecting hundreds of people in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday this upcoming Monday.
The guest speaker for this year’s prayer breakfast was Dr. Candace Bird, who shared her wisdom, bringing tears to some in the room.
When asked what she would say to Dr. King today, she said telling him “thank you” wouldn’t even touch the surface of it.
“There are no words for the experience today because it is absolutely surreal,” said Dr. Bird. “I just kept saying God use me, you’ve given me these talents let me share those.”
Dr. Bird serves as a Human Resources Officer and Coordinator at the Pentagon, and said that she believes there is nobody who has more pride in Wichita Falls than she does.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.