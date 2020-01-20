After a sunny Monday, both clouds and rain chances increase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This week begins with some pretty nice weather. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s this morning warming to the mid-fifties this afternoon. Clouds increase through the day tomorrow, and our first chance of rain for the week will come Tuesday evening. The best chance of rain for the entire week will be Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. And we’ll hang on to a chance of hit & miss showers Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.