Almost all Dist. 13 candidates speak at Luby’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Almost all of the 15 Republican candidates for the District 13 congressional seat gathered today at Luby's in Wichita Falls.
Today at the first 2020 Wichita County Republican Women membership meeting, the room was full and ready to hear from a crowded field of congressional candidates.
“We are very pleased with the outcome, and we want our members and their guests who go out into the community to hear all the candidates and what all they have to say,” said President of Republican Women Shirley Craft.
The candidates are all hoping to take the 13th congressional seat that Mac Thornberry will be vacating.
“Representative Mac Thornberry has been so great for our area so this is an important race, and its important who fills those shoes,” said Craft.
Wichita County Republican Women Chairman Annette Barfield says the more opportunities you have to hear what candidates have to say, the more informed voter you are going to be.
“When you have 15 candidates to choose from you need to have a sense of who they are,” said Barfield.
8 of those candidates are sticking around and meeting tonight at a forum hosted by the Wichita Falls Tea Party. That forum starts at 6 at Red River Harley Davidson.
