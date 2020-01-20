Christ Academy’s Chocolate Soirée is this Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This Saturday eight local chefs will compete for the best chocolate dessert; the best part, attendees gets to judge.
Christ Academy’s Chocolate Soirée will be from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Wichita Falls Country Club located at 1701 Hamilton Blvd.
Tickets to this event are $55 per person.
The eight participants are:
- 8th Street Cafe
- Karat Bar & Bistro
- David Molina
- Progress & Provisions
- Gypsy Kit
- Work Services Corporation
- Fox Hill
- The Wichita Falls Country Club
They will all have booths set up for you to sample the desserts before you cast your vote.
Christ Academy will also be holding a silent online auction and lots of raffles.
Entertainment for the evening will be the lovely Dallas String Quartet.
This event is an effort to raise money for Christ Academy’s Capital campaign to build the Senior High School building.
For more information you can visit the Christ Academy website, Facebook page or event Facebook page.
To purchase tickets you can do so, here. Otherwise you are asked to call 940-692-2853 for further contact.
