Iowa trooper, civilian narrowly escape sliding truck

January 20, 2020 at 8:13 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 8:53 AM

ATLANTIC, Iowa (WOWT) – Video from the Iowa State Patrol shows a very close call just east of the metro in Atlantic, Iowa.

A pickup truck slid off Interstate 80 right into a delivery truck that was stuck in the snow on the side of the road.

The Iowa State Patrol tells 6 News this shows why people need to be careful in snowy conditions.

The trooper and a civilian narrowly escaped the incident. The driver of the out-of-control pickup truck, as well as his passengers, were not seriously hurt.

