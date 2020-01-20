Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FATAL BAR SHOOTING-SAN ANTONIO
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas authorities say a search for a suspect continues after two people were killed and five others were injured following a shooting during a concert inside a San Antonio club. Police say officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says an argument led to the shooting of several patrons. One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. McManus says one of the victims was a 21-year-old man. No one was immediately taken into custody.
AP-US-BASKETBALL-GAME-SHOOTING
18-year-old shot at Texas high school basketball game dies
Police say an 18-year-old who was shot during a high school basketball game in Dallas has died. A police news release says Marc Strickland died Friday at a hospital of injuries suffered in the Jan. 11 shooting inside a gymnasium during a game between Kimball and South Oak Cliff high schools. Police say a 15-year-old boy who was charged with aggravated assault after surrendering to police the day after the shooting will now face a murder charge. Police have said the shooting occurred during a fight near a concession stand. Officials say about 650 people were in the gym at the time.
ELECTION 2020-VOTING
In Texas and other states, voters face a variety of barriers
Texas and other Republican-controlled states across the country have been imposing registration and voting restrictions in recent years that make casting a ballot more difficult. Strict voter ID requirements, voter roll purges and limits on early voting are among the steps those states have taken, mostly since the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back key provisions of the Voting Rights Act in 2013. Proponents of the changes say the aim is to prevent fraud. If the restrictions discourage voters or turn them away, it could make the difference in races decided by narrow margins.
TRUMP
Trump thanks farmers for backing him through China trade war
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump took a victory lap as he addressed farmers about a pair of new U.S. trade agreements with its North American neighbors and with China. When Trump spoke to the American Farm Bureau Federation's convention last year, he urged farmers to have his back. They'd been suffering financially in the fallout from his China trade war. Trump's follow-up speech Sunday in Austin, Texas, gave him a chance to make the case that he kept two of his trade promises. Trump signed a preliminary trade deal with China last week. He's expected to sign the North American trade agreement soon. Trump told the convention: “We did it.”
IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM AGREEMENTS-FAMILY
US seeks to deport Honduran mom, sick children to Guatemala
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government says it will deport a Honduran mother and her two sick children, both of whom are currently hospitalized, to Guatemala as soon as it can get them medically cleared to travel. The family’s advocates accuse the U.S. of disregarding the health of the children, ages 1 and 6, to push forward its implementation of a plan to send planeloads of families to different countries as part of a broader crackdown on asylum. Lawyers for the mother and her two children have asked a federal judge in South Texas to order the government not to deport them.
IMMIGRATION-WAITING IN MEXICO
Illegal crossings plunge as US extends policy across border
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Illegal border crossings have plummeted after the Trump administration made more asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The drop has been most striking on Arizona's western border, a pancake-flat desert. Border arrests there fell 94% from May to October. A Border Patrol official says traffic plunged after asylum-seekers learned they couldn't stay in the U.S. while their cases wound through court. More than 55,000 asylum-seekers were returned to Mexico to wait for hearings through November, 10 months after the policy was introduced in San Diego.
TEXAS 2020-SPECIAL ELECTION
2020's first big test? Not Iowa, but a tiny Texas House race
KATY, Texas (AP) — The first big contest of 2020 may not be Iowa, but a race for a tiny Texas House seat. Presidential contenders Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg, as well as former candidate Beto O'Rourke, are all trying to help Democrats win an obscure special election runoff for a state House district near Houston. The race is being called the year's first bellwether that could signal bigger trends to come in November. Trump carried the district by 10 points in 2016. But Democrats are watching the race for signs that suburban voters who are crucial to Trump's reelection chances are turning away from the GOP.
FATAL STABBING-ARLINGTON
Woman wanted in fatal Texas stabbing arrested in Louisiana
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Arlington say a woman wanted in the fatal Jan. 11 stabbing of a man has been arrested in Louisiana. An Arlington police news release says 31-year-old Leah Franklin was arrested Saturday by U.S. marshals in Shreveport, Louisiana, on a murder warrant in the death of Antonio Merle. Texas court records do not show that Franklin has been formally charged and Caddo Parish, Louisiana, jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Police say Merle was found with stab wounds about 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 11 and died later at a hospital.
RABID DOG-TEXAS
Puppy at Texas animal shelter tests positive for rabies
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials say a 6-month-old puppy at an animal shelter in Stephenville has tested positive for rabies and anyone who interacted with the dog should be tested. The Texas Department of State Health Services says the tan and white lab mix was housed from Jan. 3-15 at the Erath County Humane Society in Stephenville, about 90 miles southwest of Dallas.
SPACEX-CREW CAPSULE
SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in astronaut escape test
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has completed the last big test of its crew capsule before launching astronauts within the next few months to the International Space Station. The company founded and led by Elon Musk mimicked an emergency launch escape Sunday in the skies above Cape Canaveral, Florida. A Falcon rocket blasted off as normal, but just over a minute into flight, the Dragon capsule catapulted off the top with a pair of mannequins aboard. The Falcon engines deliberately shut down, and the booster tumbled out of control and crashed into the Atlantic. The capsule, meanwhile, parachuted into the ocean. The flight lasted about nine minutes.