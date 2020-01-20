Luby’s Cafeteria back by popular demand

By Katelyn Fox | January 20, 2020 at 2:50 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 2:52 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Starting Monday, Jan. 20, Luby’s Cafeteria and their drive-thru is open once again.

Located inside Luby’s Cafeteria is Monarch Catering Business, which is also open.

Luby’s is located at 1801 9th St.

Luby’s Cafeteria hours are:

  • Monday - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saturday - Closed
  • Sunday - 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information you can visit the Luby’s Cafeteria or Monarch Catering Business Facebook pages.

