Luby’s Cafeteria back by popular demand

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Starting Monday, Jan. 20, Luby’s Cafeteria and their drive-thru is open once again.
Located inside Luby’s Cafeteria is Monarch Catering Business, which is also open.
Luby’s is located at 1801 9th St.
Luby’s Cafeteria hours are:
- Monday - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Friday - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday - Closed
- Sunday - 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information you can visit the Luby’s Cafeteria or Monarch Catering Business Facebook pages.
