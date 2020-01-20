Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for credit or debit card abuse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crime Stoppers has released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
David Allen Bradford, 36, is wanted for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse.
Bradford stands at 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds.
He should be considered dangerous and possibly armed; never attempt to approach this suspect yourself.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Stoppers, 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888
If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area you can call 1-800-322-9888.
You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of Bradford, you could receive a reward of up to $500, pending board approval.
