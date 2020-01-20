64th Annual Pancake Festival this Saturday

By Katelyn Fox | January 20, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 2:18 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Pancake Festival is back again for the 64th round of the popular Wichita Falls event.

Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, and beverages all day.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. children who are six-years-old and younger will get in for free.

Everything is taking place at the AS Bridwell Ag Center located at 111 N. Burnett St.

For anyone over six-years-old, you can purchase tickets online for $6.

For more information you can check out the Facebook event page.

