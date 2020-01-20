64th Annual Pancake Festival this Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Pancake Festival is back again for the 64th round of the popular Wichita Falls event.
University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls makes this breakfast-filled event possible every year for the community, making it an easy fan favorite.
Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, and beverages all day.
From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. children who are six-years-old and younger will get in for free.
Everything is taking place at the AS Bridwell Ag Center located at 111 N. Burnett St.
For anyone over six-years-old, you can purchase tickets online for $6.
For more information you can check out the Facebook event page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.