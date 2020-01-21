Boy Scouts of NW Texas preparing to celebrate their volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Northwest Texas Council of Boy Scouts of America is once again celebrating the many volunteers they see each year.
They are holding their annual Boy Scouts Volunteer Recognition Banquet, Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Everything is taking place at the First United Methodist Church located at 909 10th St.
Awards for the district will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner following.
Awards for the council will round out the evening, beginning at 7 p.m.
If you would like to register for this event, or learn more, you can visit their iHub page.
