Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FATAL BAR SHOOTING-SAN ANTONIO
Police: 2 dead in Texas club shooting, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in a shooting that left two men dead and at least five people injured at a concert in San Antonio, Texas. Police say Kieran Christopher Williams will be charged with capital murder for allegedly opening fire during an argument Sunday at a music venue. Police say officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says the victims are all patrons. One victim died at the scene. Police say the medical examiner's officer identified the men killed as 21-year-old Robert Martinez and 25-year-old Alejandro Robles.
AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-TEXAS
City says gun used in Texas school shooting has been found
BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — City officials say investigators have found the gun they believe a 16-year-old student used to fatally shoot his classmate at a Houston-area high school. Police have characterized the shooting at Bellaire High School last Tuesday as an accident. Nineteen-year-old Cesar Cortes was killed and the teenage gunman has been charged as a minor with manslaughter. Police say the student took the gun to school from home. The city of Bellaire announced Monday that authorities have recovered the weapon. Lt. Greg Bartlett declined to say when or where the gun was found.
AP-US-DALLAS-HIGHWAY-SHOOTING
9-year-old girl injured by gunfire on Dallas highway
DALLAS (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old girl was injured by gunfire after a man shot into a moving car in a "road-rage incident" on a Dallas highway. Officers are searching for the man they say shot at least three times into the SUV Sunday. A woman was driving, with a man and her daughter as passengers. Police say the attacker opened fire after a near collision around 9:30 p.m. Police say the girl was shot once in her left side and is in stable condition at a hospital. They described the man as as having a salt-and-pepper goatee and thinning hair.
FIRST RAINBOW COALITION
Film probes radical black-Latino-poor white 1960s alliance
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., (AP) — A new PBS documentary is exploring a little-known movement in 1960s Chicago that brought together blacks, Latinos and poor whites from Appalachia. “The First Rainbow Coalition,” scheduled to begin airing Jan. 27, on most PBS stations, shows how Black Panther Party members organized Puerto Rican radicals and Confederate flag-waving white southerners to help tackle poverty and discrimination. Filmmaker Ray Santisteban says its a project that took him 14 years to complete. In 1969, Bobby Lee as a member of the Black Panther Party, reached out to southern white migrants living in Chicago to join him in fighting poverty and police misconduct.
AP-US-BASKETBALL-GAME-SHOOTING
18-year-old shot at Texas high school basketball game dies
Police say an 18-year-old who was shot during a high school basketball game in Dallas has died. A police news release says Marc Strickland died Friday at a hospital of injuries suffered in the Jan. 11 shooting inside a gymnasium during a game between Kimball and South Oak Cliff high schools. Police say a 15-year-old boy who was charged with aggravated assault after surrendering to police the day after the shooting will now face a murder charge. Police have said the shooting occurred during a fight near a concession stand. Officials say about 650 people were in the gym at the time.
ELECTION 2020-VOTING
In Texas and other states, voters face a variety of barriers
Texas and other Republican-controlled states across the country have been imposing registration and voting restrictions in recent years that make casting a ballot more difficult. Strict voter ID requirements, voter roll purges and limits on early voting are among the steps those states have taken, mostly since the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back key provisions of the Voting Rights Act in 2013. Proponents of the changes say the aim is to prevent fraud. If the restrictions discourage voters or turn them away, it could make the difference in races decided by narrow margins.
SHORT-TERM HEALTH PLANS
Critics: consumers should be wary of short-term health plans
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Consumers who bought a short-term health insurance plan thinking they had found a better deal than “Obamacare” during open enrollment season may be in for a shock when they show up at their doctor’s office this year. The low-cost plans don’t have to cover basics such as prescription drugs or maternity. The Trump administration rolled back restrictions on short-term plans in 2018 and critics quickly labeled them junk insurance, warning that they come with gaps and don’t have to cover pre-existing medical conditions.
TRUMP
Trump thanks farmers for backing him through China trade war
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump took a victory lap as he addressed farmers about a pair of new U.S. trade agreements with its North American neighbors and with China. When Trump spoke to the American Farm Bureau Federation's convention last year, he urged farmers to have his back. They'd been suffering financially in the fallout from his China trade war. Trump's follow-up speech Sunday in Austin, Texas, gave him a chance to make the case that he kept two of his trade promises. Trump signed a preliminary trade deal with China last week. He's expected to sign the North American trade agreement soon. Trump told the convention: “We did it.”
IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM AGREEMENTS-FAMILY
US seeks to deport Honduran mom, sick children to Guatemala
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government says it will deport a Honduran mother and her two sick children, both of whom are currently hospitalized, to Guatemala as soon as it can get them medically cleared to travel. The family’s advocates accuse the U.S. of disregarding the health of the children, ages 1 and 6, to push forward its implementation of a plan to send planeloads of families to different countries as part of a broader crackdown on asylum. Lawyers for the mother and her two children have asked a federal judge in South Texas to order the government not to deport them.
IMMIGRATION-WAITING IN MEXICO
Illegal crossings plunge as US extends policy across border
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Illegal border crossings have plummeted after the Trump administration made more asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The drop has been most striking on Arizona's western border, a pancake-flat desert. Border arrests there fell 94% from May to October. A Border Patrol official says traffic plunged after asylum-seekers learned they couldn't stay in the U.S. while their cases wound through court. More than 55,000 asylum-seekers were returned to Mexico to wait for hearings through November, 10 months after the policy was introduced in San Diego.