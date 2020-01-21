Milam Elementary hosting spelling bee; winner moves on to district level

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Second through fifth graders at Milam Elementary School will be putting their spelling skills to the test Tuesday evening.
Beginning at 5 p.m., they will face off for the campus level prize in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and the winner will move on the district level.
Milam Elementary is located at 2901 Boren Ave.
Newschannel 6 Anchor Ashley Fitzwater has the honor of being the pronouncer for this year’s spelling bee.
Stick with News Channel 6 for the winners, once they’re announced.
