MLK Day: AKA’s Day of service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Americans all over were pausing for Martin Luther King Junior Day; remembering the civil rights leader with ceremonies and community service projects.
"Today was a workday for some people but, you know some of us choose not to go to work on Martin Luther King Jr. day. Some of us have been blessed long enough that we don't have to. Praise God," said Rosie Flanigan, member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
On Monday, like many others across the county, these women volunteered their time serving lunch, entertaining and helping students. Volunteering on MLK Day of service is a part of the sororities National Impact Day, held annually. Starting at the Wichita Falls MLK Center with food and games. Then the group headed to the Housing Authority for its fourth annual scholarship and essay event.
"This event is to work with high school students and current college students on an essay. Essays are one of the hardest task when applying for a scholarship, so we have English professors here that are editing student essays. As well as, we are giving out scholarships," said Paris Ward, Ross Coordinator Wichita Falls Housing Authority.
An MLK Day of Service is a way to honor his life and teachings by engaging in the community, and what better way to do that then by helping future leaders succeed.
"We are really grateful for the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority for volunteering their time, and they actually came out here last year as well and surprised us with scholarships, said Ward.
The sorority gave one lucky high school student a $500 scholarship just for attending the event.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.