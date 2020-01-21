MSU Texas is holding two blood drives this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University’s campus is hosting two blood drives this week.
The first one is happening Tuesday, Jan. 21, from noon and until 5 p.m.
If you can’t make it Tuesday, there will be another blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 23 from noon until 5 p.m. as well.
MSU Texas’ Redwine Honors Program is sponsoring the two-day ‘Welcome Back’ Blood Drive, partnered with Texoma Blood Institute.
To view the full event details you can visit the MSU Texas website.
