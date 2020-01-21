New exhaust removal system for WF firefighters aims to combat health concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - You can smell it as soon as you walk into Wichita Falls Fire Station One: diesel exhaust making its way from the engines, directly to the firefighters.
“When you add that to what was already the single biggest risk that was killing firefighters nationwide (heart disease),” said fire chief Ken Prillaman, “it’s so imperative that we stay on this track and get these done as soon as we can.”
Prillaman said the ceilings of the station used to be white, but years and years of diesel exhaust have turned them gray.
“That’s what make this a more critical issue for us than others who perhaps work around diesel fumes,” he explained.
It’s why Prillaman said he is so excited about the six exhaust removal systems that will be installed over the next months here.
Nine total units will be installed at stations one and two in the city, which are the two oldest buildings the department owns. The AIRVAC systems will help, as Prillaman puts it, scrub the air near the trucks to help decrease how much exhaust his firefighters are inhaling.
While only two of the eight stations in Wichita Falls are getting the systems now, Prillaman said it’s movement in the right direction.
He added, “every single step that we take is a step towards the goal of continuing to address firefighter health and safety.”
The systems are expected to be fully installed by the end of March.
