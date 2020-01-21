New Lake Nocona fees to go towards needed improvements

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - he future work needed on Lake Nocona and new fees that are coming with it continues tonight as the city council held its second public forum on the issue.
The council has already made changes thanks to comments made by the community.
“It’s a way we are going to get some revenue on the lake and put every bit of it, 100% of it, back into the lake,” Robert Fuller, Nocona city councilman said.
Over the last 60 years the city of Nocona has paid for all the work on the lake and with the new fees, those living outside city limits at Lake Nocona, will be paying for a portion too.
“We want to work with the resident that live around the lake, we don’t want to go against them. You know it’s a partnership between Nocona and the residents that live on Lake Nocona,” Fuller said.
Last week the city council held it’s first public comment and since then, they made some changes to the proposed fees and regulations.
Among the changes, the annual boat permit fee is now tiered, starting at $35 for the first boat then going down $5 for each one after up to four boats. A single day boat launch will cost $5. Dock fees are also tiered, starting at $150 per dock then lowering in price based the residents age and veteran status. Originally a $200 tournament fee was proposed but is no longer part of the regulations.
One of the people who spoke at Mondays meeting, did so on behalf of area anglers and believes those in the city should do their part in helping the lake.
“I think it’s about time Nocona is standing up, you know they are taking care of the town, the towns on the up rise, it’s time to step out and take care of our water source which is life,” Joe Tom Cable, a Nocona resident who spends a lot of time at the lake said.
All those fees go towards lake improvements at parks, playgrounds, the aging dam and surrounding areas.
“They’re erosion issues that we are going to be tackling that need to be addressed, because the lake is silted in an average of like 3.2 feet in the last 10 years ever since the lake came back up ,” Cable said.
After this meeting council they’ll continue working with those fees and regulations to get the details finalized. The plan is to have them ready to be implemented in the spring.
