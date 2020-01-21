New minimum age to purchase tobacco products effective immediately

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Food and Drug Administration issued a statement about changing the federal minimum age to purchase tobacco products.
Retailers must not sell tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to anyone under the age of 21. This is effective immediately.
Last month, the President signed some legislation which amended the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, raising the federal minimum age to 21 for purchasing tobacco products.
To date, the FDA has conducted more than 1 million compliance checks of tobacco retailers.
Although the legislation passed, there is still more work to do.
Recently, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District reported the first death in the county of a probable case of E-cigarette, or Vaping product use-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI). See our story here.
Additionally, e-cigarette usage is steadily on the rise in Wichita County.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has resources to help you quit smoking, vaping or using any tobacco product.
To find out more information, you can contact Amanda Kennedy at 940-761-7840 or Laci Edwards at 940-761-7916.
You can also visit the Live Well Wichita County website and just search for Tobacco Resources.
