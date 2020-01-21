Rain chances get good by Tuesday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rain leads today’s weather headlines. For most of the day today, we’ll just see cloud cover, but then showers will become widespread across the area by tonight. We’ll hang on to decent rain chances through Wednesday morning. Then, rain chances fade from the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday. Today won’t be as warm as Monday was. Also, winds will be stronger, out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour.