Rain chances get good by Tuesday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rain leads today’s weather headlines. For most of the day today, we’ll just see cloud cover, but then showers will become widespread across the area by tonight. We’ll hang on to decent rain chances through Wednesday morning. Then, rain chances fade from the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday. Today won’t be as warm as Monday was. Also, winds will be stronger, out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour.
Clouds will grow thicker this afternoon and by evening, we expect to see showers moving into Texoma from West Texas. Optimistically, we’ll receive around a half inch of rain from this event, far less than last week. We expect to see improving weather for the weekend and our first chance to see high temperatures in the 60s since the middle of last week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
