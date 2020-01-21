The United Family makes generous sock donation to Faith Mission

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Following the ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative, The United Family has decided to donate some of the socks raised to the Wichita Falls Faith Mission.
From Oct. 2019 through Dec. 2019 the portion of the sale of Rainier Fruit’s pears was donated to buying the socks that United Way is using to donate to those is need.
The total number of socks collected from Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls is 5,000, 1,000 of those will go to Faith Mission.
