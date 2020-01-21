VITA site open now; official ribbon cutting Jan. 31

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The local site for United Way’s VITA program tax preparations in Wichita Falls has opened to help you file your taxes, but the official ribbon cutting won’t be happening until Jan. 31.
However, they will be open, starting Jan. 21, to help you make sure your taxes are filed correctly, and will stay open until April 17, 2020.
The Wichita Falls main site is located at 3301 Armory Rd.
Their hours of operation are:
- Tuesday - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is no appointment required at this location and they can also help you e-file.
VITA has volunteers that speak spanish, as well.
If you would like to schedule a time, although it’s not required at this time, just simply dial 2-1-1 or 1-877-541-7905.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.