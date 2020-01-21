WFISD School Board narrows down architects for new buildings

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD School Board held a meeting Monday night, where they discussed which architectural firm will lead the projects to build two new high schools.
After putting out a Request for Qualification, the school board received eight responses. They have narrowed the list down to three that they plan to interview: BYSParchitects, Stantec, and Perkins&Will in partnership with SLA Architects.
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said these firms met the criteria laid out in the district's request.
“…Experience building schools, experience designing 21st century 22nd century schools. We really want nice schools that this community can be proud of for years to come,” Kuhrt said.
The architectural firms will not be deciding where the schools will be built, only advising the board about what kind of work the will need to be done on the land that is chosen.
Residents continue to worry about where the brand new schools will be, and whether or not they will be equally accessible to all parts of the city.
Resident Jeanette Perry said, “New Schools is a great idea. I’m for new schools. We want that growth too. We want new facilities too. Without a guaranteed north side location for one of those facilities, you’re going to have a much harder time passing this bond.”
Resident Tyral Colbert said, “Location is key. I reside on the other side of these tracks over here. I don’t know if anyone here has been over there. The more that’s taken away the more my community dies down.”
The school board plans to decide on an architectural firm before their next long range facility planning meeting on February 6.
Also, at Monday’s meeting, Associate Superintendent Peter Griffiths presented the Academic Performance Report for the district.
There were areas on the STAAR test where students improved and areas where they did not.
“An example of a negative data point would be our Approaches Reading score. All students, I believe, went down a point. Our meets reading score, all students across the district went up two data points. The positive thing that I think people can take away from that is that we're trending upwards,” Kuhrt said.
The district’s overall Accountability Score improved by 7 points during the 2018 - 2019 school year, going from a ‘C’ to a ‘B’.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.